Emirates NBD has executed its aircraft finance lease facility with Indian carrier IndiGo, providing financing to support the acquisition of two Airbus A321neo aircraft.

The financing comes as IndiGo looks to strengthen its domestic network in India and increase its international footprint, with an orderbook of nearly 900+ aircraft, including A320neo, A321neo, and A321XLR.

The UAE lender said the finance lease facility also strengthens its commitment to support the growth of the aviation sector in India.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Brinda Darasha)

