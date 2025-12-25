Non-bank financing granted by entities supervised by Egypt’s Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) exceeded EGP 1trn for the first time, reaching EGP 1.1trn during the first ten months of 2025, the regulator said in a statement.

The total reflects a 54.6% growth in financing granted between January and October 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. Since Mohamed Farid assumed the chairmanship of the FRA in August 2022, financing activities have grown by 82.5%, rising from EGP 584bn at the end of 2022 to the current EGP 1.1trn.

The FRA’s data provided a breakdown of the financing distributed during the ten-month period:

Equity issuances: EGP 553.4bn, representing growth of 41.6%.

EGP 553.4bn, representing growth of 41.6%. Financial leasing contracts: EGP 139.9bn, with a growth rate of 58.2%.

EGP 139.9bn, with a growth rate of 58.2%. Factoring activity: EGP 102bn, an 82.4% increase.

EGP 102bn, an 82.4% increase. SME and micro-enterprise financing: EGP 85.9bn, up 11.9%.

EGP 85.9bn, up 11.9%. Securities issuances (excluding shares): EGP 77.2bn, a 145.8% increase.

EGP 77.2bn, a 145.8% increase. Consumer finance: EGP 74.9bn, rising by 58%.

EGP 74.9bn, rising by 58%. Mortgage finance: EGP 32.5bn, a 55.5% growth.

Movable collateral also saw significant growth during the January–October 2025 period, with the value of registered assets in the registry reaching EGP 4trn, a 39.8% increase year-on-year. Furthermore, financing balances for small, medium, and micro-enterprises (SMEs) rose to EGP 93.8bn by the end of October 2025, a 27.1% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The FRA stated these indicators reflect the resilience and sustainability of non-banking financial growth, and the role of the regulatory and legislative framework in supporting credit flow, financial inclusion, and economic activity.

In a separate development, the FRA completed an update of its Responsible Pricing Reference Index for SME and micro-project financing products, based on September 2025 prices. The index, launched by Farid in September 2023, is the first of its kind in Egypt’s financial sector.

The latest statistical data for the index revealed that non-bank financing costs in Egypt remained relatively stable between September 2024 and September 2025, with limited price movements across most financing categories despite current economic variables. The update is intended to allow consumers to compare costs and support rational financing decisions through increased transparency.

“The periodic review of the Responsible Pricing Index for micro, small, and medium enterprise products showed important results in September 2025,” Farid said. He added that the data reflected the flexibility of licensed entities in managing costs and their ability to absorb market changes while directing financing toward low- and medium-risk customers.

According to the index, individual micro-project financing prices moved within stable ranges during September 2025. Median pricing levels (Median) ranged from approximately 30% for low-risk customers to 32% for high-risk customers. Minimum pricing levels remained stable across all risk categories, while market trends showed a concentration of financing entities dealing with medium-risk clients.

Group micro-project financing also showed price stability, with median rates ranging between 31.5% for low-risk customers and 33% for high-risk customers. For SME projects, the index showed a positive stability compared to other products, with the median price range limited to between 22.4% and 22.7% across various risk categories. Minimum pricing (Minimum) for SMEs remained between 19.5% and 20.6%.

The FRA reported that 81% of SME financing entities adhered to the responsible pricing standards according to the index. Meanwhile, commitment rates stood at 64.4% for individual financing entities and 64.3% for group financing entities.

