The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced on Sunday that net foreign assets (NFA) in the Egyptian banking sector increased by a cumulative $20.3 bn throughout 2025, driven by an improved external economic position and favourable exchange rate developments.

According to a CBE monetary policy report, the banking sector’s total NFA rose by $4.7 bn in the final quarter of 2025 to reach $25.5 bn in December, up from $20.8 bn in September. This div represents the highest level recorded since July 2012.

The central bank’s own NFA rose for the eighth consecutive month, reaching $15.1 bn in January 2026, the highest level since September 2021. This followed a recorded $13.3 bn in December 2025. The CBE attributed this growth partially to the rise in global gold prices.

Commercial banks also saw a significant increase, with their NFA rising by $2.4 bn to reach $12.2 bn in December 2025, the highest level since February 2014. The central bank stated that this growth was supported by an increase in foreign currency resources, specifically remittances from Egyptians working abroad and a rise in foreign investment in Egyptian government debt instruments.

The CBE noted that the overall upward trend in foreign assets is consistent with the improvement of Egypt’s external economic situation and developments in the exchange rate since April 2025.

