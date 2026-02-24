Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, a leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, announced the launch of its Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, highlighting another year of strong performance, strategic progress and continued commitment to sustainable value creation.

Despite a challenging global environment marked by geopolitical tensions and shifting monetary policy conditions, QNB Group delivered resilient growth in 2025, supported by a favourable regional macroeconomic backdrop, disciplined execution and a strong balance sheet.

Net profit before Pillar Two Taxes increased by 10% year-on-year to QR18.4bn ($5.1bn). Operating income rose by 8% to QR44.8bn ($12.3bn), reflecting diversified revenue momentum

Non-performing loans remained low at 2.6%, underscoring strong asset quality. Total assets grew by 7% to QR1.39 trillion ($382bn), supported by strong credit demand across the Group’s international network.

Commenting on the launch of the Annual Report, Chairman of the Board of Directors of QNB Group, H E Ali bin Ahmed Al-Kuwari, said: “QNB Group’s Annual Report for 2025 reflects another year of strong performance and continued value creation for our shareholders. The Board remained focused on disciplined capital management, including the ongoing share buyback programme and dividend distributions, while actively overseeing the effective implementation of the Group’s strategy. In 2025, we approved a new five-year plan reaffirming our aspiration to maintain our leadership position in the Middle East and Africa, alongside a Group-wide climate change strategy and our commitment to Net Zero by 2050. We also continued to strengthen our corporate governance framework to ensure transparency, accountability and resilience as we position the Group for long-term sustainable growth.”

Group Chief Executive Officer of QNB Group, Abdulla Mubarak Al-Khalifa, added: “2025 marked another year of strong performance for QNB Group, reflecting our ability to deliver sustainable profitable growth despite a challenging environment. Our leading position in Qatar remains a strong pillar of our overall business model, supported by momentum across key sectors of the economy and our role as a trusted partner to national champions. In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, we continued to support private sector engagement, advance digitalisation and strengthen our customer-centric capabilities. As we embark on our renewed strategy cycle to 2030, we remain focused on disciplined execution and delivering long-term value for our stakeholders.”

