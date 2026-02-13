The Ambassador of Austria to the State of Qatar, HE Erika Bernhard, together with Andreas Stauber, Trade Commissioner for Qatar and Kuwait, hosted a reception at the Ambassador’s residence as part of the Austrian Business Circle series. The evening featured Stefan Klestil, General Partner — Fintech EMEA at Speedinvest, who was in Doha to participate in the Web Summit Qatar 2026.

The event brought together distinguished members of the Qatar Chamber of Commerce, representatives from the business community, and invited guests for an evening of networking and exchange.

In her welcoming remarks, Ambassador Bernhard warmly greeted attendees, describing them as friends of Austria and expressing her pleasure in hosting them at the residence. She noted that the Austrian Business Circle gatherings are designed not only to foster networking but also to spotlight distinguished Austrian speakers who contribute meaningfully to bilateral relations.

The ambassador highlighted that Stefan Klestil’s growing engagement in Qatar reflects the strengthening ties between the two countries. While diplomatic relations remain central to her mission, she emphasized that business partnerships, people-to-people connections, consular services, and cultural cooperation are equally important pillars of Austria’s presence in Qatar.

She also introduced members of her embassy team in attendance, including representatives from the consular, cultural, business, and political affairs sections.

Andreas Stauber welcomed the guests and acknowledged the busy calendar of major events taking place in Doha, including Web Summit, an LNG conference, Art Basel, and other high-profile gatherings. He expressed appreciation for the strong turnout and reaffirmed the Trade Commission’s commitment to supporting business collaboration between Austria and Qatar. He introduced Klestil as a representative of one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms and expressed confidence in the value of the upcoming presentation.

In his address, Stefan Klestil expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Bernhard and described the occasion as particularly timely, as it coincided with the announcement of Qatar Investment Authority’s (QIA) investment in Speedinvest.

Originally founded in Vienna, Speedinvest has grown into one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms and was selected as one of only five global venture funds by QIA — notably the only European firm among predominantly US-based counterparts.

Klestil explained that Speedinvest has been active in the region since 2018, when Qatar Development Bank first invested in the fund. The new partnership with QIA marks a significant milestone and reinforces the firm’s long-term commitment to the region. As part of this commitment, Doha will become Speedinvest’s Middle East hub, with plans to build a local team and expand operations. Mr. Klestil himself intends to spend considerable time in Qatar, underscoring the firm’s dedication to establishing a meaningful presence.

He provided an overview of Speedinvest’s journey, noting that the firm manages approximately $1.5 billion in assets and has invested in more than 400 technology startups across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Operating across six sector-focused teams, including fintech, AI, robotics, and sustainability, Speedinvest supports early-stage companies that are building innovative and future-oriented solutions.

Klestil emphasized that venture capital is not solely about financial returns. While successful exits and IPOs are important, the firm’s deeper mission is to help entrepreneurs build lasting companies that create jobs, foster innovation, and contribute to economic development. He highlighted several success stories, including major fintech and mobility companies operating across Turkey, Africa, and South Asia, many of which have expanded into the GCC region.

He also stressed the importance of corporate partnerships, noting that in Europe, Speedinvest’s portfolio companies regularly collaborate with major global corporations. The firm sees similar potential in Qatar, particularly with leading national companies, and intends to actively facilitate meaningful collaborations — beyond announcements — that generate real economic impact.

Speaking about Qatar’s broader vision, Klestil praised the strategic ambition to position Doha as a technology hub for the Global South. He described the country as offering the right combination of capital, infrastructure, stability, and forward-looking policies — including access to computing power in the AI era — to attract ambitious entrepreneurs from across Africa, Asia, and beyond. He concluded by reaffirming Speedinvest’s long-term commitment to the region, expressing optimism that innovation, entrepreneurship, and international cooperation contribute not only to economic growth but also to a more connected and peaceful world.

The evening closed with warm applause and continued networking among attendees, reflecting the strong and growing ties between Austria and Qatar in business, investment, and innovation.

