Muscat – The Port of Salalah, operated and managed by Salalah Port Services Company (SPSC), reported robust growth in both container and cargo volumes in 2025.

The port’s Container Terminal handled 4.3mn TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2025, up from 3.3mn TEUs the previous year, marking a sharp increase of 31%.

‘The container terminal successfully navigated a challenging operating environment in 2025, shaped by geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainties, and disruptions to global trade routes stemming from the Red Sea crisis,’ SPSC said in its financial report submitted to the Muscat Stock Exchange.

Salalah Port noted that the rerouting of global cargo flows via the Cape of Good Hope continued in 2025. Despite this, the terminal delivered a solid performance, supported by the on-schedule completion of the Container Terminal Upgrade Project in the first quarter of 2025, which enhanced both capacity and operational capabilities.

Salalah Port also recorded its highest ever general cargo volumes. The General Cargo Terminal handled 26.4mn tonnes in 2025, compared with 22.6mn tonnes in 2024, representing a 17% increase.

‘This growth was primarily driven by higher dry bulk volumes, particularly limestone and gypsum,’ SPSC said, adding that the company remains focused on continuous improvement initiatives to maintain a world-class terminal with consistent productivity and efficiency.

SPSC reported consolidated revenue of RO89.4mn for 2025, up from RO70mn in 2024, a 28% increase driven by higher volumes at both container and cargo terminals. The company’s consolidated net profit for the year was RO7.3mn, compared with RO2.3mn the previous year.

The company highlighted that the Port of Salalah is strategically well-positioned to navigate regional geopolitical challenges and shipping route disruptions. Its competitive advantages in location, productivity, and efficiency remain critical to the port’s success.

‘Global container volume growth for 2026 is projected at around 4%, with our key customers expected to grow in line with the market. While the situation in the Red Sea remains uncertain, a cautious return to the Red Sea/Suez route is expected to positively impact Salalah Port’s container volumes,’ Salalah Port said.

‘With the container upgrade completed, the terminal is fully equipped to accommodate the Gemini Network – the global vessel-sharing alliance between Maersk and Hapag‑Lloyd – further strengthening Salalah’s position as a strategic transshipment hub,’ the company added.

Salalah Port noted that general cargo volumes are projected to remain steady, with dry bulk commodities, particularly limestone and gypsum, continuing to drive growth. Strong demand from construction and manufacturing sectors in India and Southeast Asia is expected to sustain these export levels.

The company added that the introduction of Minerals Trading Company, owned by Mineral Development Oman, as the sole exporter of gypsum in Oman by June 2026, is expected to bring changes to the value chain. The team is working closely with all parties to ensure a smooth transition.

‘Additional growth is anticipated in breakbulk cargo and container freight stations (CFS). As a result, total cargo volumes are expected to surpass 2025 levels by the end of the year. Overall, the Port of Salalah is well-positioned for continued growth, leveraging operational efficiency, expanded capacity, and strategic shipping partnerships to strengthen its role as a key regional hub,’ SPSC said. SPSC further noted that discussions are ongoing with the government of Oman regarding the extension of its concession, which is due to expire on November 1, 2028.

