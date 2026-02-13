Muscat: The Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has issued a traffic advisory for motorists in the Al Buraimi Governorate. A temporary traffic diversion has been established at the Hafeet Roundabout on the Sa'a-Hafeet road to facilitate ongoing construction of the historic Hafeet Rail project, the first cross-border railway connecting Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

The diversion is a necessary step as engineering teams accelerate work on the 238-kilometer rail link. Construction in the Hafeet area involves complex infrastructure, including the integration of rail lines near existing road networks and the development of specialized underpasses and bridges.

