MUSCAT, FEB 23

Oman’s ports recorded broad-based growth across vessel traffic, cargo volumes and container handling in 2025, underlining the Sultanate of Oman’s strengthening position as a regional logistics and maritime hub, according to a post by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT).

The Ministry, in its post titled “Omani Ports Statistics During 2025”, shows that key performance indicators across the port sector improved compared to 2024, reflecting higher trade flows, increased shipping activity and continued investments in port infrastructure and logistics services.

According to the data, the total number of vehicles handled at Omani ports reached 98,968 units in 2025, marking an 8.3 per cent increase from 91,374 units in 2024. The rise points to stronger import and export activity, particularly in automotive trade, as well as improved operational efficiency at ports.

Vessel movement also registered notable growth. Ship calls increased to 13,576 in 2025, up from 12,393 in 2024, representing a 9.5 per cent year-on-year rise. The increase highlights Oman’s growing attractiveness as a stopover and destination for regional and international shipping lines, supported by its strategic location on global trade routes linking Asia, Africa and Europe.

Container throughput recorded the strongest growth among the indicators. The number of containers handled reached 5,178,622 TEUs in 2025, compared to 4,260,056 TEUs in 2024, reflecting a sharp 21.6 per cent increase. This surge underscores rising demand for containerised trade, as well as the expanding role of Omani ports in transshipment and value-added logistics activities.

Meanwhile, the total volume of goods handled across Omani ports climbed to 143.49 million tonnes in 2025, up from 137.62 million tonnes in 2024, translating into a 4.3 per cent increase. The growth in cargo volumes reflects steady expansion in both bulk and general cargo, supported by industrial activity, energy exports and non-oil trade.

The Ministry highlighted that the positive performance aligns with the government’s broader objectives to enhance Oman’s logistics ecosystem, improve port competitiveness and support economic diversification under Oman Vision 2040. Continued upgrades in port infrastructure, digitalisation of services and integration with free zones and logistics parks have contributed to smoother cargo flows and faster turnaround times.

The ministry also emphasised that the steady rise in maritime indicators demonstrates the resilience of the port sector amidst global trade uncertainties. By strengthening connectivity and operational efficiency, Omani ports are increasingly positioned as reliable gateways for regional and international trade.