BANGALORE - Gulf stock markets were mixed on Tuesday, with Saudi Arabia losing ground on fiscal concerns, while ​Dubai built on ⁠the prior session's gains.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index fell 0.6% ‌after a slight recovery in the prior session, as the kingdom's budget deficit widened quarter-on-quarter ​due to higher expenditures.

Losses were broad-based, with Saudi Telecom Company down 1.7% and Saudi ​Aramco shedding ​0.6%.

Reuters reported citing trade sources that energy giant Aramco has sold several shipments of ultra-light crude oil from its $100 billion Jafurah gas ⁠plant to U.S. majors and an Indian refiner, ahead of its first export later this month.

Dubai's main share index rose 0.2% after a nearly 2% jump in the preceding session in a broad-based rally buoyed by a ​1.7% leap ‌in Dubai Islamic ⁠Bank and ⁠a 0.6% gain in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties..

In Abu Dhabi, the stock index rose ​0.3%, building on Monday's advance. First Abu Dhabi Bank ‌gained 0.5%.

Qatar's stock index was down 0.4%, ⁠dragged lower by banking shares. Qatar National Bank, the region's largest lender, fell by more than 0.5%, retreating after its strongest daily performance since mid-October in the prior session.

U.S.-based private credit investment firm 5C Investment Partners announced a strategic partnership with the Qatar Investment Authority to expand its direct lending platform.

On the trade front, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned countries against reneging on recently negotiated agreements with the U.S. after the Supreme ‌Court struck down his emergency tariffs, saying he would ⁠impose significantly higher duties under alternative trade laws.

On Saturday, ​he said he would raise a temporary tariff on U.S. imports from all countries to 15% from 10%, the maximum permitted under the law.

Investors are ​also focusing on ‌a third round of nuclear talks between Iran and ⁠the United States, set for ​Thursday in Geneva.

(Reporting by Amna Mariyam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)