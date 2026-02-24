Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Monday’s trading session in the green zone after the EGX30 index rose by 2.64% to 50,870.06 points.

Both the EGX33 Shariah index climbed by 2.18% to 5,329.6 points, and the EGX35-LV increased by 2.75% to 5,247.71 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX70 index closed the session higher, by 2.13% at 12,693.12 points and by 2.34% at 17,816.26 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover hit EGP 5.595 billion through the trading of 1.077 billion shares over 115,297 transactions, while the market cap stood at EGP 3.324 trillion.

Retail investors took over 67.24% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled 32.75%.

Egyptians dominated 85.92%, while foreign and Arab investors accounted for 8.68% and 5.4%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 186.157 million and EGP 26.049 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 212.207 million.