Arab Finance: Gold prices varied on Monday, as the international ounce reached $5,152.3 for buying and $5,151.6 for selling, according to Dahab Masr’s data.

By 2:00 pm, the 24-karat gold price jumped to EGP 7,943.21 for purchase and EGP 7,873.5 for sale.

Likewise, the 21-karat price increased to EGP 6,951 for buying and EGP 6,890 for selling.

The precious metal witnessed growth in price for a fourth consecutive session, building on last week’s gains as fresh US tariff measures and a weaker dollar boosted demand for safe-haven assets.