DUBAI - Dubai Chambers has revealed significant growth in participation in its Service Excellence Programme during 2025, underlining the private sector's increasing focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The total number of mystery shopper reports issued for participating companies and their branches during 2025 reached 10,216, representing a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 26.4 percent. This increase underlines the programme’s effectiveness in improving customer happiness and encouraging the private sector to embrace a culture of service excellence.

Khalid AlJarwan, Executive Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented, “The Service Excellence Programme aims to strengthen corporate excellence and elevate performance standards across private sector companies, enhancing their ability to keep pace with the evolving landscape of service excellence. This elevates the quality of services and customer satisfaction, which in turn enhances the competitiveness of the business community and strengthens consumer confidence in local markets.”

AlJarwan added, “Developing an excellence culture is crucial in enhancing the commercial and service sectors and has become a fundamental pillar of sustainable growth. The Service Excellence Programme reflects Dubai Chambers’ commitment to continuing its efforts to elevate business practices to the highest international standards.”

The Service Excellence Programme offers participating companies the opportunity to receive quarterly mystery shopper reports, which provide detailed feedback on their customer service performance. These reports highlight key strengths and areas for improvement, enabling companies to make data-driven decisions and implement targeted strategies to enhance customer experience.

The programme evaluates companies based on criteria aligned with global best practices, including branch appearance, policy and criteria, employees, service delivery, payment transaction, services provided for people of determination, and customer happiness measurements. It also assesses the added value companies bring to customers through digital channels and other service enhancements.