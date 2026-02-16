India’s leading fine jewellery group Tanishq has announced its foray into Dubai South with its debut store at Ibn Battuta Mall. Spanning over 2,000 sq ft, the new outlet represents a key addition to Tanishq’s growing retail network and reflects the pace at which the brand is boosting its presence across the emirates.

The Dubai South opening follows closely on the launch of another store at the Gold Centre in Dubai Gold Souk, underscoring a calibrated expansion approach that strengthens presence across both established jewellery hubs and emerging residential clusters, it stated.

A major jewellery brand from Titan Company, Tanishq said with 18 operational stores in UAE and continued investments across key growth corridors, its expansion strategy is clearly gathering momentum.

The Ibn Battuta Mall store is part of Titan Company’s broader ambition to consolidate its leadership position in the UAE jewellery market.

By combining rapid footprint expansion, strategic location planning, and a diversified product portfolio, Tanishq continues to strengthen its competitive edge and deepen its engagement with customers across Dubai and beyond, it added.

Speaking at the opening, Arun Narayanan, Global CEO – Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said: "We are proud to launch our first store in Dubai South. It reflects our focus on building relevance in markets that represent the future of urban living in the UAE. Dubai South represents a natural next step for our brand’s expansion, combining residential growth with long-term community development, and Titan’s commitment to investing in formats and locations that bring trusted jewellery closer to customers’ everyday lives."

The store offers a comprehensive jewellery portfolio, from everyday gold and contemporary diamond jewellery to bridal collections and curated high-value sets. Designed to serve young couples, growing families, and milestone-driven buyers within the 25–45 age group, the location reflects Tanishq’s sharpened focus on fast-growing catchments with strong cultural affinity for gold and increasing demand for diamonds, said the statement from the Indian jewellery brand.

The product mix has been strategically aligned to the needs of mid- to high-income households, particularly the large South Asian expatriate base that drives consistent jewellery demand in the region, it stated.

"The Dubai South store is a considered step in Tanishq’s long-term expansion strategy in the UAE, anchored in being present where communities are taking shape. Dubai South is emerging as a key residential and employment hub, supported by infrastructure growth, aviation and logistics-led livelihoods, and a young, upwardly mobile population with a strong cultural connection to jewellery," said Narayanan. This location allows us to engage closely with families as they mark important life milestones, reinforcing our intent to build enduring relationships in markets with sustained growth potential,” he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

