Emirates Driving Company (EDC) is planning to acquire a 51% stake in the UAE-based AI firm Performise Labs.

Abu Dhabi-listed EDC, a subsidiary of UAE investment platform 2PointZero Group, aims to deploy technological advancements in mobility, driver testing and training and the deal is part of the company’s transition towards Emirates Mobility, an integrated platform that also focuses on the mobility sector.

Financial details of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

