Muscat – Work on the Rustaq Gate development project in the wilayat of Rustaq, South Batinah, is advancing at an accelerated pace as part of broader efforts to enhance the urban landscape and showcase the wilayat’s rich tourism potential.

Officials said the project has reached around 65% completion, with construction progressing steadily in line with the approved schedule.

The development reflects the commitment of the relevant authorities to upgrading public spaces and reinforcing Rustaq’s position as a key cultural and heritage destination.

Once completed, the project is expected to serve as a prominent tourism and recreational landmark, strengthening Rustaq’s presence on the domestic tourism map. It will provide a modern, well-designed space that complements the wilayat’s historical depth and natural beauty, while offering residents and visitors an attractive new destination.

