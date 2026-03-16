JEDDAH — Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the latest developments in the region and their implications for security and stability.

During the call, the two leaders reviewed ongoing regional developments and their impact on the security and stability of the region.

They also stressed that the continuation of the Iranian attacks on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries represents a serious escalation that threatens regional security and stability.

The leaders affirmed that GCC states will continue to exert all efforts to defend their territories and provide all available capabilities to support regional security and maintain stability.

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