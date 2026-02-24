KUWAIT CITY - Minister of Health Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadhi emphasized to all facilities under public health supervision the necessity of collecting fees for services only through banking channels and electronic payment methods, completely refraining from cash collection. This directive is in line with the commitment of the State towards digital transformation and enhancing transparency in healthcare services. The newspaper obtained a copy of the official letter that the minister addressed to Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health Affairs at the Health Ministry Dr. Al-Mundhir Al-Hasawi, in which he stressed the importance of circulating the directive to all facilities under public health supervision. These facilities include health institutes, salons for men, women and children, sports clubs, private nurseries private training institutes, companies engaged in rodent and insect control, and those involved in the import, export and storage of public health pesticides.

The letter underscored the need to collect fees only through approved banking channels and electronic payment systems to ensure the documentation of financial transactions, reduce cash handling, and improve oversight and monitoring. It also stressed the need to monitor the compliance of establishments and take necessary measures against violators.

It affirmed that the decision is part of a package of regulatory measures aimed at developing operational mechanisms, strengthening governance and financial oversight in line with the digital transformation plan, and improving services provided to the public. In a related development, during its meeting on Monday, the Committee for the Oversight of Salons and Health Institutes emphasized the importance of disseminating the decision to the relevant regulatory bodies and ensuring its proper implementation.

