KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's total population at the end of 2024 stood at approximately 4,987,826, according to the Public Authority for Civil Information (PACI). This figure comprises 1,567,983 Kuwaiti nationals and 3,419,843 non-Kuwaitis, indicating that expatriates constitute about 68.6% of the total population, while Kuwaitis make up approximately 31.4%.

Among the Kuwaiti population, women outnumber men, with 794,923 Kuwaiti women compared to 773,060 Kuwaiti men, reflecting a 51% female share. However, when considering the entire population of Kuwait, men make up 61%, while women account for 39%.

The Indian community remains the largest expatriate group in Kuwait, numbering 1,007,961 individuals by the end of 2024, up from 1,000,726 in 2023. This represents a modest growth of 0.7%. Indians constitute approximately 21% of Kuwait's total population and 29% of the expatriate population.

The Egyptian community follows, with 657,280 members, marking a 2% increase from 644,042 in 2023. Egyptians make up about 13% of the total population and 19% of expatriates.

Together, Indians and Egyptians account for approximately 34% of Kuwait's total population and 48% of the expatriate population.

Regarding employment, the report indicates that Kuwaitis predominantly occupy government executive roles, military positions, clerical jobs, and teaching positions such as religious education and Arabic language. Non-Kuwaitis are commonly employed as housemaids, private car drivers, market vendors, laborers, janitors, and waiters, among other professions.

This demographic overview underscores the significant role of both Kuwaiti nationals and expatriates in shaping the social and economic landscape of Kuwait.

