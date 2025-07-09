The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court has issued a judicial ruling to halt the infringement of a globally renowned trademark in the fashion and e-commerce sector, following proven unauthorised use of the trademark by a local store without obtaining permission or licensing.

The case originated when the company that owns trademark filed a lawsuit demanding the closure of a store that had used its name and trademark on displayed products, storefronts, advertising materials, and online promotions, this unauthorised usage misled the public into believing the store was affiliated with the original brand, which operates exclusively through online sales without opening physical stores.

Following a series of hearings across various judicial levels, the Commercial Court ruled in favour of the trademark owner, affirming their legal right to protect their registered mark from unauthorised use. The court underscored that such infringement constitutes a violation of UAE laws and international agreements on intellectual property rights.

The court ordered an immediate cessation of all infringing activities, the removal of the counterfeit trade name from the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development’s records and all commercial registries across the UAE, and a ban on the infringing store from using the brand's trademarks in any form—whether in its trade name, online presence, or social media platforms.

The store was also ordered to stop selling any products bearing the infringing trademarks and to remove all related items, signage, and promotional materials.

The judgment was upheld on appeal, and the Court of Cassation, rendering the Commercial Court's decision final and enforceable.

With this ruling, the Commercial Court reinforces investor and international corporate confidence in the UAE’s judicial system and its rapid response to such cases with significant economic impact.