ABU DHABI - Eight healthcare facilities in Abu Dhabi were featured in Newsweek’s Best Specialised Hospitals Middle East 2026 list, with five ranking among the region’s top 10 across multiple specialties.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi leads the Middle East rankings, securing first place in cardiology, gastroenterology, and neurology, and second place in oncology.

Four other Abu Dhabi healthcare facilities ranked among the region’s top ten, including Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, Burjeel Hospital, and Tawam Hospital.

Newsweek’s list of the Middle East’s Best Specialised Hospitals also includes Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital, Danat Al Emarat Hospital for Women & Children, and NMC Specialty Hospital.

This prestigious recognition highlights the Emirate’s unparalleled expertise and cutting-edge capabilities in delivering world-class specialised medical care, further cementing its position as a global leader in healthcare excellence.

These rankings underscore the exceptional clinical outcomes and specialised expertise of the recognised facilities, highlighting their excellence in delivering outstanding care across critical disciplines, including cardiology, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, orthopaedics and paediatrics.

Their inclusion reaffirms the advanced capabilities of Abu Dhabi’s healthcare ecosystem, driven by a unified commitment to patient safety, innovation and clinical excellence.

“The Newsweek rankings recognise the depth and capability of Abu Dhabi’s specialised care ecosystem," said Dr. Noura Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH). "This achievement reflects the excellence demonstrated by our leading healthcare facilities - we commend their dedication to excellence, innovation and advancing clinical outcomes for our community.”

Developed in collaboration with global intelligence firm Statista, the Newsweek rankings are regarded as one of the most credible international benchmarks for hospital quality.

The assessment applies a rigorous methodology that includes peer recommendations from healthcare professionals across the region, internationally recognised accreditations and certifications and the implementation of Patient-Reported Outcomes Measures (PROMs).

By evaluating hospitals across multiple dimensions of quality, safety and patient experience, the rankings offer a trusted global reference point for identifying leading centres of specialised care.

Dr. Fayeza Saif Alyafei, Executive Director of Healthcare Quality Sector at DoH, said, “The exceptional performance of Abu Dhabi’s hospitals in cardiology and neurology, as recognised by the Newsweek rankings, reflects the depth of clinical expertise and the strength of our integrated system.”

The Department also highlights the continued growth and impact of its designated Centres of Excellence (CoEs), which are setting new benchmarks in adult and paediatric cardiovascular surgery, stroke treatment, burn care and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. These centres form a critical pillar of Abu Dhabi’s specialised care landscape and reflect a strong commitment to improving outcomes for patients locally and beyond.

DoH will continue working closely with its healthcare partners to advance specialised care capacity, strengthen talent development, accelerate innovation and ensure comprehensive well-being for every individual in the community.