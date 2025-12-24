flynas celebrated the launch of its direct flights between Jeddah and Moscow, effective December 23.

This launch further strengthens air connectivity with the Russian capital in collaboration with the Saudi Tourism Authority and the Air Connectivity Programme, as part of flynas’ growth and expansion plan and in alignment with the Kingdom’s national objectives in the tourism and aviation sectors.

The inauguration ceremonies for the new route were held at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, where passengers on the inaugural flight were welcomed with commemorative gifts.

Upon the aircraft’s arrival at Vnukovo International Airport, an official reception ceremony was held for the flight, marking the first direct route linking Jeddah and Moscow.

The ceremony was attended by representatives from the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Moscow, flynas, the Russian Tourism Authority, and Vnukovo Airport.

flynas will operate three weekly flights between King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, becoming the first Saudi carrier to operate scheduled flights between the two cities.

This follows the launch of the first regular direct flight between Riyadh and Moscow by a Saudi airline in August, operating four weekly flights between the two capitals.

