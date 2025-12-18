The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and the Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) announced the launch of an innovative electronic system dedicated to streamlining the settlement of blood money claims.

The launch of the new electronic system embodies the vision of the wise leadership in automating procedures and achieving the objectives of the “Zero Bureaucracy” programme by enabling electronic integration between DPP and licensed insurance companies through the CBUAE’s digital platform.

This initiative aims to enhance service quality, improve customer experience, protect consumers, and advance operational performance across the insurance sector and law enforcement entities in the UAE.

The new system ensures seamless settlement of blood money claims and strengthens coordination between the CBUAE, insurance companies, and DPP.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the CBUAE and DPP to foster the mutual cooperation and improve service efficiency in this regard.

The signing ceremony was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and Essam Issa Alhumaidan, Attorney-General of Dubai.

The MoU was signed by Fatma Abdullah Aljabri, Assistant Governor for Financial Crime, Market Conduct and Consumer Protection, and Counselor Salah Boufrousha Alfalasi, Senior Advocate General and Head of the Traffic Prosecution in Dubai, in the presence of Their Excellencies Assistant Governors and senior officials from both parties.

Fatma Abdullah Aljabri stated that “the electronic system for settling blood money claims reflects the CBUAE’s commitment to digital transformation and the development of financial services, in line with the objectives of eliminating bureaucracy in the financial sector, which in its turn contributes in enhancing confidence in the financial system, protects consumers, and strengthens regulatory oversight on the licensed insurance companies, while supporting the operational efficiency in both the financial and judicial sectors of the UAE.”

Counselor Salah Boufrousha Alfalasi said that “this project represents a successful model of cooperation between the financial and judicial entities and lays solid foundation to accelerate procedures and develop the blood money settlement matrix through advanced digital solutions that enhance efficiency within the judicial and financial systems of the state.”