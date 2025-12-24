RIYADH — The General Directorate of Passports issued 17,767 administrative decisions against citizens and residents for violations of residency, labor and border security regulations during late November and December, the directorate said on Wesnesday.

The penalties, issued through administrative committees at passport offices across the Kingdom, included imprisonment, fines and deportation.

The directorate warned citizens, residents, business owners and individuals against transporting, employing or sheltering violators, or concealing them in any way.

It also stressed that providing assistance in finding work, housing or transportation for violators is strictly prohibited.

The Passports Directorate called on the public to cooperate by reporting violators of residency, labor and border security regulations.

Reports can be made by calling 911 in the Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh and Eastern regions, and 999 in other parts of the Kingdom.

The directorate said all reports are handled with complete confidentiality and that informants bear no legal responsibility.

