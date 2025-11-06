The Premium Residency Center has granted Premium Residency to more than 100 entrepreneurs from over 20 nationalities during the Biban 2025 forum.

The initiative supports the Kingdom’s efforts to position itself as a global hub for talent, innovation, and entrepreneurship, while strengthening the investment environment.

The Premium Residency for Entrepreneurs is one of the center’s key products designed for founders of innovative, tech-driven startups looking to grow their companies inside the Kingdom.

The program aims to empower the national economy and create high-value job opportunities.

The center said granting Premium Residency to these entrepreneurs reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to attracting global innovators and enabling them to expand their ventures within a competitive and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The Premium Residency Center offers seven residency products: Exceptional Competence Residency, Talent Residency, Business Investor Residency, Entrepreneur Residency, Property Owner Residency, Limited Duration Residency, and Unlimited Duration Residency. These products provide a range of benefits, including residency with family members, the ability to conduct business, property ownership, and hosting relatives.

