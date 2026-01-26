RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Premium Residency Center has approved 3,484 private-sector entities whose employees may qualify for the Special Talent Premium Residency, provided they meet the program’s eligibility requirements, Okaz newspaper reported.

The Special Talent product targets high-caliber professionals in scientific, administrative and research fields whose skills and experience can help strengthen local capabilities and promote knowledge transfer.

Holders of the Special Talent Premium Residency receive a range of general benefits, including the right to reside in Saudi Arabia with their families — covering parents, spouses and children under the age of 25 — freedom to move between employers, exemption from expatriate and dependent fees, visa-free exit and re-entry, issuance of visit visas for relatives, and access to dedicated lanes for Saudi and GCC citizens at ports of entry.

Additional benefits include the ability for spouses and children to work in the private sector and move between employers, conduct commercial activities in line with the Investment Law, and own and benefit from real estate.

Special benefits include eligibility for permanent premium residency upon meeting requirements and exemption of the principal residency holder from the Nitaqat program.

Eligibility criteria apply to two main tracks: researchers and scientific or health talents, and scientific or health professionals. For the researchers and scientific or health talents track, applicants must have an employment contract with an approved entity in a priority specialization, earn a minimum monthly salary of SR14,000, hold at least a bachelor’s degree, have more than three years of relevant experience, meet the minimum points threshold, submit a recommendation letter from their employer, and provide three research papers in a related field.

For the scientific and health professionals track, requirements include an employment contract with an approved entity in a priority specialization, a minimum monthly salary of SR35,000, a bachelor’s degree or higher, more than three years of relevant experience, meeting the minimum points threshold, and a recommendation letter from the employer.

