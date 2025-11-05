The Abu Dhabi Registration Authority (ADRA), part of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), announced the closure of two commercial establishments, issued 61 warnings, and recorded 18 violations for non-compliance with federal laws, executive regulations, Cabinet decisions, and ADDED’s rules.

ADRA conducted inspection campaigns and field visits across Abu Dhabi during the first ten months of 2025 to ensure commercial establishments, particularly those near schools, comply with regulations. These intensified efforts aim to maintain a safe, fair, and transparent business environment.

Since the start of 2025, ADRA carried out 1,661 field visits and 21 inspection campaigns focusing on tobacco and electronic cigarette sales. Violations included displaying tobacco at checkout, home delivery, and sales to minors.

ADRA protects consumer and trademark rights by enforcing legislation and regulations to ensure compliance.

Mohammed Muneef Al Mansoori, Director-General of ADRA, said the authority is committed to a safe business environment, high health and safety standards, and strong consumer protection. He noted the low number of violations demonstrates widespread compliance and the effectiveness of awareness campaigns. Al Mansoori reaffirmed ADRA’s commitment to upholding consumer rights, intellectual property, and trademarks, supporting Abu Dhabi’s status as a global hub for business and investment.