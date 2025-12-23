Kuwait Airways has announced the launch of its scheduled direct flights to Sphinx International Airport in Egypt, effective January 15, 2026, with three flights per week operating on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

This launch forms part of the national carrier’s annual operational plan, which aims to provide both seasonal and year-round travel options that meet the aspirations of various traveller segments.

