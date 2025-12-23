Trade and investment relations between Egypt and Iraq continue to gain momentum, reflecting the depth of economic ties between the two countries, according to the Egyptian Commercial Service (ECS).

Total bilateral trade between Egypt and Iraq reached approximately $1.1bn in 2024, marking a 26.1% increase compared with 2023. Egyptian exports to the Iraqi market amounted to $815.9m, up 18.2% year-on-year, while imports from Iraq rose to $284.3m, an increase of 56.1%. This resulted in a trade surplus in Egypt’s favour of around $531.6m.

On the investment front, Iraqi investments in Egypt reached approximately $553.6m in February 2025. The industrial sector ranked first in terms of investment value, contributing around $156m through 671 projects, while the services sector led in the number of projects, with 1,399 ventures and total investments of about $128m.

In this context, the Egyptian Commercial Representation is intensifying efforts to further strengthen industrial and trade cooperation between the two countries. Commercial Counsellor Samir Qorshi, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Office in Baghdad, held a series of meetings with senior Iraqi officials to advance bilateral collaboration.

Qorshi met with Adel Akkab, President of the Iraqi Federation of Industries, to discuss ways to enhance joint industrial cooperation, encourage bilateral initiatives, and promote industrial partnerships and the exchange of expertise between institutions in both countries. Akkab stressed the importance of strengthening institutional ties with Egypt and reaffirmed the federation’s commitment to supporting all efforts aimed at expanding industrial cooperation in a manner that serves the mutual interests of both sides.

The Head of the Egyptian Commercial Office also met with Mustafa Nizar Al-Ani, Director General of the Iraqi General Company for Exhibitions and Commercial Services. The meeting explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in organising exhibitions, particularly specialised trade fairs in both countries, to stimulate trade flows, encourage mutual investment, and facilitate the entry of Egyptian companies and businesspeople into the Iraqi market.

Al-Ani expressed the company’s readiness to cooperate closely with the Egyptian Commercial Office and to provide all necessary facilities to ensure the success of such events in support of shared economic development objectives.

For his part, Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service Abdel Aziz El-Sherif reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to deepening economic and trade relations with Iraq. He highlighted the importance of supporting specialised exhibitions, encouraging Egyptian companies to expand into the Iraqi market, and opening broader horizons for investment cooperation across sectors of mutual interest.

Key Egyptian exports to Iraq include cables, television screens, plastics, fresh fruits and vegetables, essential oils, furniture, iron and steel products, and pharmaceuticals. Egypt’s main imports from Iraq are crude oil and petroleum products, underscoring the complementary nature of trade between the two economies.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).