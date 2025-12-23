flynas has announced the launch of a new route between Jeddah and Entebbe in Uganda, as of March 24, 2026, further strengthening its international route in line with its growth and expansion plan.

flynas will operate three weekly flights between Jeddah and Entebbe, in addition to its five weekly flights between Riyadh and Entebbe, bringing the total between Saudi Arabia and Uganda to eight weekly flights to further expand travel options for guests travelling to Uganda.

