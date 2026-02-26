SHARJAH - Air Arabia today announced the launch of its daily non-stop service connecting Sharjah International Airport with Rome Fiumicino Airport. Commencing on 1st July 2026, the new route will further strengthen the airline’s growing European network and enhance direct connectivity between the UAE and Italy.

The addition of Rome marks another milestone in Air Arabia’s steady European expansion and reinforces its growing presence in Italy. The route will be operated by the Airbus A320neo, one of the latest aircraft added to the carrier’s fleet, offering enhanced fuel efficiency, reduced emissions, and improved cabin comfort.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are pleased to further expand our European footprint with the launch of daily flights to Rome, one of the world’s most iconic and culturally significant cities. Expanding our presence in Italy reflects our continued commitment to offering convenient, direct connectivity to key international destinations while delivering reliable, value-driven travel options to our customers.”

"We are pleased to welcome Air Arabia, a new carrier that will connect Rome to the United Arab Emirates,” said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma. “The new service to Sharjah will further expand and diversify the offering to the Arabian Peninsula, reaffirming the strategic importance of the Roman market and strengthening Fiumicino’s international standing as a Skytrax 5 Star Airport and Best Airport in Europe for the past nine consecutive years, thanks to the quality of the services offered to our passengers.”

With the launch of Rome, Air Arabia now offer daily non-stop flights to both Milan– Bergamo and Rome, reinforcing its commitment to providing affordable and convenient travel options between UAE and Italy while supporting the increasing demand for tourism, business, and trade between both countries.