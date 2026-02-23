Muscat – Oman Air has officially announced the launch of direct flights between Muscat and Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, starting in June 2026. This new service, which will operate twice weekly, marks the eighth international destination revealed by the national carrier since last December. The route is designed to enhance air connectivity between the Sultanate of Oman and Central Asia, offering a convenient four-hour journey for both business and leisure travellers.

Tashkent is recognised as one of Central Asia’s largest cities and an emerging tourism destination famous for its unique culture, ancient historical landmarks, and vibrant parks. By re-establishing links along the historic Silk Road, both nations aim to leverage their shared civilizational heritage and deep cultural ties. The initiative is expected to significantly boost inbound tourism to Oman while strengthening bilateral trade and cultural relations between the two countries.

Con Korfiatis, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Air, stated that the introduction of the Tashkent route reflects the airline’s commitment to building a commercially sustainable network. He noted that Central Asia is an increasingly important region for travel and trade. The new service is strategically designed to support Oman’s broader tourism ambitions by attracting visitors from Uzbekistan and the surrounding region to explore the Sultanate’s diverse offerings.

