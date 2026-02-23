Combined Group Contracting Company, a specialist in the construction of residential, commercial and governmental buildings as well as roads and oil and gas projects, has secured contracts worth KD77.3 million ($252 million) from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The project scope includes construction of flowlines along with related infrastructure works designed to support upstream production facilities.

The work involves installation, testing, commissioning and associated civil and mechanical works in line with industry standards and project specifications. The entire contract work will be competed within a five-year period.

This is the second order bagged by the company from KOC this month following its $210 million Northern Kuwait contract win.

The scope of work includes the construction of a new network for injecting surplus water into Northern Kuwait in Rawdatain area valued at KD23.7 million and a new network for injecting surplus water into Northern Kuwait in the Sabriya/Bahra Area with a contract value of KD36 million.

In addition, CGC will undertake the construction of a perimeter fence and associated facilities at Ahmadi Innovation Valley (AIV), valued at KD3.3 million, along with the execution of infrastructure works at AIV amounting to KD1.7 million.

These newly awarded projects reflect CGC’s proven expertise in executing complex oil and gas infrastructure developments, it added.

