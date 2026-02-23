PHOTO
Goldman Sachs raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2026 by $6 each to $60 and $56 respectively, on lower-than-expected OECD stocks, even as it maintained its view of a 2026 surplus.
The bank now assumes 2026 global inventory builds in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries' commercial stocks will only come to 19%, versus 27% previously, and it therefore expects a subset of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC8+, to begin gradually increasing production in the second quarter of 2026.
In a note dated Sunday, Goldman noted that it was maintaining its 2026 surplus forecast of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd), assuming no major supply disruption and no Russia-Ukraine peace. The bank sees Brent and WTI averaging $65/bbl and $61/bbl respectively in 2027.
Separately, in a note dated Saturday, Barclays said "oil market fundamentals are completely at odds with the super glut narrative."
Barclays said regarding oil prices that despite the 15% move higher year to date, geopolitical tensions still pose asymmetric upside risks.
Both Brent and WTI futures prices fell more than 1% on Monday as the U.S. and Iran prepared for a third round of nuclear talks, easing fears of an escalating conflict. [O/R]
"A potential 1 mb/d supply disruption--which corresponds to half of Iran's crude exports--for 12 months would boost the fair value of oil by $8," Barclays said.
Goldman, though, expects downside risks of $5 for Brent and $8 for WTI for the fourth quarter of 2026 if potential sanctions relief for Iran or Russia accelerates landed stock builds and unlocks higher supply in the longer term.
|
Brokerage/Agency
|
Brent
|
WTI
|
Forecasts as of
|
|
2026
|
2027
|
2026
|
2027
|
|
Goldman Sachs
|
$64
|
$65
|
$60
|
$61
|
February 23, 2026
|
Barclays
|
$65
|
|
$61
|
|
February 21, 2026
|
Wells Fargo Investment Institute
|
$65- $75
|
|
$60-$70
|
|
February 04, 2026
|
JP Morgan
|
$58
|
$57
|
$54
|
$53
|
November 24, 2025
|
Macquarie
|
$61
|
-
|
$57
|
-
|
September 30, 2025
|
Commerzbank
|
$60
|
-
|
$57
|
-
|
November 11, 2025
|
Goldman Sachs
|
$56
|
-
|
$52
|
-
|
December 18, 2025
|
Barclays
|
$65
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
December 11, 2025
|
HSBC
|
$65
|
-
|
$62
|
-
|
April 15, 2025
|
BofA
|
$60
|
-
|
$57
|
-
|
December 18, 2025
|
Citi
|
$62
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
December 11, 2025
|
Deutsche Bank
|
$72
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
October 13, 2025
|
Morgan Stanley
|
$70
|
|
-
|
-
|
January 13, 2025
|
UBS
|
$67
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
January 5, 2026
* indicates end-of-period forecasts
# current as of given date, may not indicate date of revision
(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)