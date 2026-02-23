Goldman Sachs raised its Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2026 by $6 each to $60 and $56 respectively, on lower-than-expected OECD stocks, even as it maintained its view of a 2026 surplus.

The bank now assumes 2026 global inventory builds in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries' commercial stocks will only come to 19%, versus 27% previously, and it therefore expects a subset of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC8+, to begin gradually increasing production in the second quarter of 2026.

In a note dated Sunday, Goldman noted that it was maintaining its 2026 surplus forecast of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd), assuming no major supply disruption and no Russia-Ukraine peace. The bank sees Brent and WTI averaging $65/bbl and $61/bbl respectively in 2027.

Separately, in a note dated Saturday, Barclays said "oil market fundamentals are completely at odds with the super glut narrative."

Barclays said regarding oil prices that despite the 15% move higher year to date, geopolitical tensions still pose asymmetric upside risks.

Both Brent and WTI futures prices fell more than 1% on Monday as the U.S. and Iran prepared for a third round of nuclear talks, easing fears of an escalating conflict. [O/R]

"A potential 1 mb/d supply disruption--which corresponds to half of Iran's crude exports--for 12 months would boost the fair value of oil by $8," Barclays said.

Goldman, though, expects downside risks of $5 for Brent and $8 for WTI for the fourth quarter of 2026 if potential sanctions relief for Iran or Russia accelerates landed stock builds and unlocks higher supply in the longer term.

Brokerage/Agency Brent WTI Forecasts as of 2026 2027 2026 2027 Goldman Sachs $64 $65 $60 $61 February 23, 2026 Barclays $65 $61 February 21, 2026 Wells Fargo Investment Institute $65- $75 $60-$70 February 04, 2026 JP Morgan $58 $57 $54 $53 November 24, 2025 Macquarie $61 - $57 - September 30, 2025 Commerzbank $60 - $57 - November 11, 2025 Goldman Sachs $56 - $52 - December 18, 2025 Barclays $65 - - - December 11, 2025 HSBC $65 - $62 - April 15, 2025 BofA $60 - $57 - December 18, 2025 Citi $62 - - - December 11, 2025 Deutsche Bank $72 - - - October 13, 2025 Morgan Stanley $70 - - January 13, 2025 UBS $67 - - - January 5, 2026

* indicates end-of-period forecasts

# current as of given date, may not indicate date of revision

(Reporting by Ishaan Arora in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)