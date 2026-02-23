Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, recently hosted its first quarterly roundtable meeting of Business Groups and Business Councils for 2026. Held at Dubai Chambers’ headquarters, the meeting explored the current and future economic landscape in Dubai, highlighting emerging opportunities in diverse sectors. The session also showcased the chamber’s various initiatives to support the interests of the local private sector.

The chamber highlighted its initiatives aimed at supporting the business community and enhancing the efficiency of the local legislative and regulatory environment across all sectors. The chamber reviewed 54 laws and draft laws during 2025 in collaboration with Business Groups, with the recommendations made by the private sector achieving an adoption rate of 60%. A total of 250 meetings were held with Business Groups and Councils, including annual general meetings. The chamber also coordinated 15 meetings bringing together Business Groups, Business Councils, and key government entities.

In addition, the chamber established five new Business Councils during 2025 to represent the interests of investors from Bulgaria, Cyprus, Brazil, Slovakia, and Peru. The chamber also established the Dubai Delivery Business Group to support the growth of the sector and create a unified platform representing and advancing the interests of delivery companies operating in the emirate.

Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers, commented, “As we navigate the evolving global economic landscape, our focus is on empowering the business community to drive sustainable growth and innovation. Business Groups and Councils are vital for forging strategic partnerships that will define Dubai's future success. We are dedicated to providing the resources and advocacy needed for businesses to adapt to new challenges and thrive, further cementing Dubai’s leadership position on the world stage.”

Advancing the interests of the business community remains a strategic priority for Dubai Chamber of Commerce. The chamber is committed to enhancing the role of Business Groups in developing the local legislative landscape and strengthening the private sector’s participation in supporting the competitiveness of Dubai’s economy.

Business Groups and Councils play an effective role in fostering the growth of commercial and economic activities in Dubai, as they ensure the representation of all economic sectors. They also facilitate mutual dialogue between key stakeholders and government entities, contributing to improving Dubai’s business environment and supporting the emirate’s continued economic development.