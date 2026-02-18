Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Sawaha received Canada’s Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation Evan Solomon on Tuesday at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in artificial intelligence and digital innovation, and exploring opportunities to advance strategic partnerships and high-impact investments between the two countries.

The discussions aim to support the growth of the digital economy and accelerate the transition toward an AI-driven, intelligent future.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).