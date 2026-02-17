On 16th February 2026, the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Poland convened the second round of Political Consultations in Warsaw.

The consultations underscored the shared commitment of both countries to further elevate the partnership and sustain close and constructive coordination on matters of mutual interest.

During the consultations, both sides discussed the steady growth of bilateral relations, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, and development sectors. They highlighted the importance of expanding partnerships in priority areas, including defence, AI and technology, green energy, food security, and consular cooperation.

The two sides also praised the ongoing negotiations on the UAE–EU Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and urged the swift conclusion of the talks.

The discussions also addressed key regional and international developments, with a focus on Gaza, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and developments in the Horn of Africa. Both sides affirmed the importance of dialogue, diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation in promoting peace, stability, and sustainable development. They stressed the need to support all efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation, resolving conflicts through peaceful means and enhancing regional stability.

During her visit to Warsaw, Nusseibeh also held a high-level meeting with Radosław Sikorski, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, on the sidelines of the Political Consultations, where they affirmed the importance of bilateral relations and discussed regional developments.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, and Wojciech Zajączkowski, Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland, and was attended by officials from both sides.

Attendees on the UAE side included: Mohamed Alharbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Poland; Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister for Science and Advanced Technology Affairs; Rashed AlTeneiji, Director of Economic and Trade Affairs Department; and Hind Al Shraim, Acting Director of European Affairs.

Attendees from the Polish side included: Piotr Kozłowski, Director of the Middle East and Africa Department in the Polish MoFA; Kacper Karaś, Head of the Gulf Unit at the Middle East and Africa Department in the Polish MoFA; Grzegorz Gawin, CDA of the Embassy of Poland in the UAE; Michał Pszczółkowski, Councillor at the Gulf Unit at the Middle East and Africa Department in the Polish MoFA; and Maria Niesłuchowska, Advisor of Wojciech Zajączkowski.