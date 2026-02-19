RIYADH — Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz has directed the disbursement of more than SR3 billion in Ramadan assistance to social security beneficiaries, based on a proposal submitted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, prime minister.

The directive reflects the leadership’s commitment to addressing the needs of beneficiary families and ensuring their requirements are met during the holy month of Ramadan.

Under the royal order, SR1,000 will be allocated to each head of household and SR500 to each dependent.

The amounts are expected to be deposited directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts within the coming hours.

Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Eng. Ahmed Al-Rajhi expressed his appreciation to King Salman and the Crown Prince for the generous gesture toward social security beneficiaries, highlighting the leadership’s continued support and care for citizens.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).