RIYADH - Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with Kazakhstan’s Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov and Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev in Riyadh on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they reviewed oil market developments and bilateral relations across various fields.

Following the meeting, Saudi Minister of Energy and Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister signed an agreement between the two governments to establish the Saudi-Kazakh Coordination Council. The two sides affirmed that the establishment of the council reflects the directives of the two countries’ leaderships and underscored their shared desire to strengthen bilateral relations. This is through the exchange of expertise and the promotion of investment opportunities and cooperation in priority projects within the framework of the friendly bilateral relations founded on mutual trust and respect.

The council aimed to enhance bilateral coordination and consultation on matters of common interest across all fields. It also seeks to further consolidate existing multi-sector cooperation by providing an effective mechanism to elevate bilateral collaboration to higher levels in a manner that serves their common interests.

Both sides agreed to hold periodic meetings of the council and to establish implementation mechanisms to follow up on its outcomes, contributing to the achievement of its objectives and the strengthening of cooperation across various sectors.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

