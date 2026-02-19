Muscat – The Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) held its first meeting of 2026 on Wednesday, chaired by H E Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Chairman of the OPAZ board, and attended by all board members.

At the start of the meeting, H E Al Yousef, on behalf of the Authority and all the economic and industrial zones under its supervision, expressed his deepest gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for issuing Royal Decree No 30/2026 concerning the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between Oman and India.

He highlighted the Oman-India CEPA’s significant impact on investment development in the sultanate and affirmed that the Authority and the zones under its supervision are committed to leveraging this landmark agreement.

H E Al Yousef also welcomed the new board members, stressing the importance of integrated efforts in the coming phase to enhance the competitiveness of economic and free zones, as well as industrial cities. The board expressed its gratitude to H E Sheikh Dr Ali bin Masoud Al Sunaidi for his leadership during the previous term, and to H E Sheikh Nasser bin Sulaiman Al Harthi, a board member, for his contributions.

OPAZ board meeting discussed several agenda items, most notably the restructuring of its subcommittees, including the audit committees of the Authority and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn). This restructuring aims to strengthen governance and oversight, while improving institutional performance.

Members also reviewed the latest developments in the economic, free, and industrial zones under the Authority’s supervision, examined the progress of strategic projects and initiatives, and followed up on priority issues to improve the investment environment and attract high-quality investments. Discussions included necessary enablers for the Duqm Special Economic Zone, land connectivity, health sector projects, and security and safety requirements in the zone. In addition, the board reviewed progress at the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone.

The meeting addressed key topics presented during the Authority’s recent media briefing, including performance indicators, achievements, and future plans. It emphasised the importance of effective communication with partners and media outlets to highlight the role of economic zones in supporting sustainable economic growth.

During the meeting, the board members commended the Authority for achieving first place in the Government Institutions Performance Index, attaining a 91% completion rate and an ‘excellent’ performance level for 2025. This accomplishment reflects the initiative, cooperation, and teamwork of the Authority’s employees, as well as the commitment of the Authority and its zones to best practices and strategic objectives.

The meeting also praised the Authority’s performance in the National Government Digital Transformation Program, recognising its efforts to streamline procedures, digitise services, and integrate them with e-government systems. These initiatives enhance user experience through simplified processes, faster service delivery, and proactive adaptation to evolving digital government needs.

