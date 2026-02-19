Shinas – The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources announced on Wednesday the start of construction on a white-legged shrimp farming project in the wilayat of Shinas in North Batinah, with an investment of RO23.5mn.

In a statement, the ministry said the 15-hectare project forms part of national efforts to strengthen food security and diversify income sources in line with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises investment in non-oil sectors.

The facility is expected to produce up to 7,500 tonnes of white-legged shrimp annually, positioning it among the largest aquaculture ventures in Oman. Officials noted that the scale of production underscores the project’s economic significance and its potential to open new investment avenues.

According to the ministry, the project will support the local economy by generating direct employment for Omani jobseekers, alongside indirect opportunities across operations and supply chains. It is also set to serve as a platform for the transfer of knowledge and modern aquaculture technologies, contributing to the development and efficiency of national human resources in this growing sector.

