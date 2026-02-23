Gold prices rose over ‌1% to a three-week high on Monday, as the U.S. Supreme Court ruling against President Donald Trump's tariffs ​sent the dollar lower and injected fresh uncertainty into trade policy, stirring up demand for the safe-haven ​metal.

Spot gold ​was up 0.9% at $5,146.89 per ounce by 1010 GMT, having earlier risen as much as 1.1% and hit its highest since January 30. U.S. gold futures ⁠for April delivery were up 1.7% at $5,167.90.

The dollar fell after the Supreme Court found on Friday Trump's sweeping tariffs exceeded his authority, making greenback-priced commodities like bullion more affordable for overseas buyers.

"The price recovery in both gold and silver has likely been assisted by concerns ​or confusion even ‌over the outlook ⁠for tariffs," said independent ⁠analyst Ross Norman, adding that there were multiple tailwinds including weak economic growth data.

Trump responded by lashing ​out at the court and imposing a blanket 15% levy ‌on imports - the maximum level allowed under the law - ⁠and insisting that trade deals with nearly 20 countries, most with higher tariffs, should stay.

"After surging to unprecedented heights earlier this year, gold is showing signs of reclaiming its long-term bull market but in a more measured way," Norman said.

Data on Friday showed that underlying U.S. inflation increased more than expected in December, and signs are pointing to a further acceleration in January. This could discourage the Federal Reserve from easing interest rates soon, lessening the appeal of holding non-yielding gold.

Markets are watching for any ‌signals from a slew of Fed speakers this week that could ⁠further illuminate the policy path.

Global markets are also watching U.S.-Iran ​tensions, with Iran indicating it is prepared to make concessions on its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of sanctions and recognition of its right to enrich uranium.

Spot silver climbed ​2.6% to $86.73 per ‌ounce, a more than two-week high. Spot platinum edged 0.3% higher ⁠to $2,163.64 per ounce, while palladium ​added 1.8% to $1,779.81.