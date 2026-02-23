Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, is the first Kuwaiti airline to launch deema, Kuwait’s first licensed "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) payment solution.

Integrated into the digital booking journey, deema allows customers to split the cost of their flights into two to four manageable instalments.

The solution offers instant eligibility checks at checkout, ensuring a friction-free experience for value-conscious travellers.

Barathan Pasupathi, CEO of Jazeera Airways, said: "At Jazeera Airways, we are committed to lowering the barriers to travel through agile digital innovation. By achieving our fastest ever payment integration with deema, we are not just adding a payment method; we are providing a seamless, Kuwaiti homegrown financial solution. This partnership empowers our passengers to 'Fly Now and Pay Later' with absolute ease, reinforcing our mission to make travel accessible to everyone."

deema currently supports transactions in Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD).

While passengers enjoy the flexibility of deferred payments, the system ensures merchants receive the full booking value upfront, with deema managing the end-to-end customer collection process.

Bader Al-Ghanim, Head of Innovation and Partnerships at deema highlighted:"We are very excited to partner with Jazeera Airways as the first airline in Kuwait to introduce the deema solution. This was one of the quickest integrations achieved - thanks to the fast moving and talented team at Jazeera Airways. This project truly demonstrates the airline’s ability to rapidly deploy customer-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of its tech-savvy travellers."

