Saudia has added 20 flights between Riyadh, Jeddah, and the Red Sea destination during Eid Al-Fitr, in cooperation with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) and the Red Sea destination, as part of a partnership aimed at promoting tourist destinations and supporting the development of the Kingdom’s tourism sector.

This brings the total number of flights in both directions to 44, reported Saudi Press Agency.

The long-term partnership between Saudia and STA aims to provide suitable flight options and a distinctive onboard experience, supporting the Kingdom’s goal of attracting 150 million tourists by 2030.

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