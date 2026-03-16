SalamAir has announced additional flights on several routes to accommodate increased travel demand in March 2026.

The extra services will operate between Muscat and destinations including Fujairah, Sphinx (Cairo), and Port Sudan.

Passengers are encouraged to book early as seats are limited.

Daily additional flights between Muscat and Fujairah will operate until 20 March 2026.

Extra flights have also been scheduled between Muscat and Sphinx International Airport on 16, 20, 23, and 27 March 2026.

In addition, a special service will operate between Muscat and Port Sudan on 20 March 2026. -TradeArabia News Service