Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air has announced the extension of its temporary operations via King Fahad International Airport in Dammam (DMM), with flights for commercial booking now available to all passengers for travel until March 22.

Amid the temporary closure of Bahrain’s airspace, this initiative reaffirms Gulf Air’s commitment to maintaining connectivity to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Bahraini flag-carrier said passengers can book flights through Gulf Air’s website gulfair.com or mobile app, allowing them to travel on the following services operating via Dammam to London Heathrow (UK); Mumbai (India) and Bangkok (Thailand).

To facilitate travel, Gulf Air will assist passengers travelling to and from the Kingdom of Bahrain with the issuance of Saudi transit visas.

Alternatively, passengers travelling to Saudi Arabia should hold an eligible visa for entry into Saudi Arabia, arranged independently, said a statement from Gulf Air.

Gulf Air will provide transportation between the Kingdom of Bahrain and King Fahad International Airport in Dammam for passengers holding confirmed bookings on these flights, it stated.

Passengers are advised to ensure they hold a confirmed booking prior to proceeding to Dammam for departure.

The national carrier said that flights to and from Bahrain International Airport remain temporarily suspended, and it will resume regular scheduled services once the Bahrain Civil Aviation Affairs confirms the safe reopening of the kingdom’s airspace.

The airline called upon passengers to visit the Gulf Air site or its mobile application for the latest operational updates and booking information.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

