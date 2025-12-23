M42 is committed to the sustainable future of global health – from Abu Dhabi to the world. The company’s strategy involves leveraging technology not as a mere tool but as a transformative force in co-designing the future of global health, with a focus on technology solutions such as AI and genomics to develop world-leading, precise, personalised, and preventive solutions.

Across its network, M42 operates at the intersection of health and innovation. With every solution and breakthrough, M42 embodies its commitment to a future where health is accessible and prioritised for every individual.

 November 2025: M42 and Oracle Health announced a strategic collaboration to advance healthy longevity and disease prevention by integrating pharmacogenomic insights directly into the point of care. Through this initiative, data from the Emirati Genome Programme will be incorporated into the electronic health record (EHR), enabling clinicians to access real-time, genetically informed prescribing guidance for safer, more effective treatments. Using the Oracle Health Foundation EHR, the partnership will enhance personalised, preventive care, while providing unified patient records and expanding secure, nationwide access to digital health services, strengthening the UAE’s leadership in precision medicine.

 November 2025: M42 announced a strategic partnership with 10X Health (USA) and REVIV Global (UK) to launch 10XREVIV, a new venture designed to transform precision health, nutrition, and longevity in the UAE. Through this collaboration, M42 and 10XREVIV will introduce a first-of-its-kind Precision Nutrition System to the Middle East, combining genetic insights, blood biomarkers, and nutritional science through proprietary AI to deliver hyper-personalised health optimisation at scale.

 October 2025: M42 signalled its expansion into Saudi Arabia with the launch of M42 Saudi Arabia, formalised during the Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh. Building on a 12-year partnership with the Ministry of Health through the operation of more than 40 Diaverum renal care clinics across 33 cities, the new entity marks the next phase of collaboration aligned with Vision 2030. M42 Saudi Arabia will continue delivering high-quality renal services while exploring partnerships in advanced patient care, multi-omics, population health, and digital health integration.

The launch reinforces M42’s commitment to empowering Saudi talent, scaling AI and technology-enabled innovation, and supporting the Kingdom’s transition toward precision, preventive and predictive care.

 October 2025: M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services launched Jordan’s first Digital Health Centre, a virtual hospital connecting five remote hospitals to a central command centre in Alsalt.

Developed with Presight and Jordan’s health and digital ministries, the initiative significantly improves access to specialist care through Tele ICU, Tele dialysis and Tele radiology, cutting imaging turnaround times by 86 percent and expanding virtual renal care capacity. With Phase 1 complete, ADHDS has been selected to extend the network to seven more hospitals, reinforcing Jordan’s leadership in digital health and establishing a model for scalable telehealth across the region.

 October 2025: M42 announced a collaboration with the Medical Tourism Association and Mastercard to expand global access to the UAE’s world-class healthcare system. Through the partnership, leading M42 facilities will be featured on the Better by MTA platform, making travel, payment and care planning easier for international patients. With Abu Dhabi ranked among the top medical tourism destinations, the platform will provide streamlined access to M42’s network, including Healthpoint and Imperial College London Diabetes and Endocrine Centre, and is set to scale from 1.3 million to up to three million users by the end of 2025.

 September 2025: M42 became the first healthcare network in the region to join the Hidden Challenges Sunflower programme, advancing its commitment to a more inclusive care environment for People of Determination. The initiative introduces Sunflower lanyards and portable hearing loop systems across facilities including Imperial College London Diabetes and Endocrine Centre, Healthpoint, Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Hospital, Danat Al Emarat and Capital Health Screening Centre. The programme supports individuals with non-visible challenges by enabling discreet self-identification and improving communication for people with hearing loss, reinforcing M42’s focus on compassionate, accessible and patient-centred care.

 August 2025: M42 unveiled breakthrough results from a large-scale population study on AI-powered tuberculosis screening. Conducted in collaboration with its Capital Health Screening Centre, the study analysed over one million chest-X-rays and was published in the journal npj Digital Medicine. This marks a major validation of AI-driven healthcare solutions and underscores UAE’s leadership in medical innovation.

 July 2025: M42 and GE HealthCare announced a strategic collaboration to advance AI-enabled patient care. By combining M42’s advanced AI, data and genomics platforms with GE HealthCare’s medical-technology strengths, the partnership aims to co-develop smarter, more connected healthcare solutions to improve diagnostic precision, operational efficiency and personalised outcomes in the UAE and region.

 June 2025: M42 announced a strategic collaboration with AstraZeneca and SOPHiA GENETICS to bring cutting-edge liquid biopsy testing to the UAE, aimed at advancing cancer diagnosis, informing treatment decisions, and enabling faster, accurate biomarker testing across a broad range of cancers. As part of the collaboration, M42 will integrate SOPHiA GENETICS’ MSK-ACCESS®, powered with SOPHiA DDM™ technology, into its testing infrastructure, enabling non-invasive genomic profiling of cancers through a simple blood draw. This approach does not replace but rather complements routine cancer screenings and is designed for patients who are unable to undergo a solid tumor biopsy, enabling them to be matched with a precision therapy tailored to their specific cancer profile.

 June 2025: In a medical milestone, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, has successfully performed the UAE’s first robotic cytoreductive surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) to treat a rare appendiceal tumor, strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for innovative healthcare. The complex procedure, performed on Paola Rogers, a 48-year-old Colombian American patient, involved the removal of multiple internal organs to prevent the spread of the tumor in her abdomen. This groundbreaking procedure marks a significant milestone in minimally invasive cancer treatment in the region.

 April 2025: In a major move for the Middle East, M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi (part of the M42’s network) formulated a strategic partnership with Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation (Toshiba ESS) to build the region’s first heavy-ion therapy facility in Abu Dhabi, giving hope to cancer sufferers in the region. With this new facility, M42 and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi are making history by bringing one of the most advanced and effective cancer treatment technologies to the Middle East. This advanced form of radiation therapy will deliver unparalleled precision in targeting and destroying cancerous tumors with greater efficacy, revolutionising cancer treatment and filling a critical gap in advanced care options for patients in the UAE and the broader region. To date, this therapy is only available via a five-hour flight from Abu Dhabi, so in addition to giving hope to cancer patients in the region, it is also building on Abu Dhabi’s mission of being a world-class medical tourism destination.

 April 2025: M42 announced a strategic investment and partnership with leading biotech Juvenescence. As part of the investment, M42 and Juvenescence will form a strategic partnership to identify and develop a pipeline of AI-enabled therapeutics to extend health lifespan and advance the treatment of life-threatening diseases. Leveraging M42’s deep expertise in genomics, biobanking, and clinical trial infrastructure alongside Juvenescence’s cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology and extensive drug development expertise, this collaboration will drive breakthroughs in life sciences research, enhance disease understanding, and enable fast-tracking of clinical trials

 April, 2025: M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (ADHDS), a cornerstone of M42’s Digital Health Solutions (DHS) platform, entered into a transformative strategic partnership with SRI International, a globally renowned research and development leader based in Silicon Valley, USA, and VantageBridge Partners, a private equity firm headquartered in ADGM, specializing in bridging technology and knowledge gaps across Middle East and Africa. The collaboration will establish a pioneering Innovation Hub in Abu Dhabi, positioning the emirate as a global epicenter for AI and healthcare breakthroughs. The Innovation Hub will serve as a catalyst for digital health transformation, fostering the growth of startups, driving cutting-edge research, and facilitating the exchange of intellectual property and global expertise.

 March 2025: M42 has sequenced 802,000 genomes, including 702,000 Emiratis. At just under three-quarters of the local population, that makes it one of the most comprehensive genetic population data sets in the world. M42 is now seeking to capitalise on this DNA to leverage the growing power of genetic databases to drive breakthroughs in combating disease — and eventually attract drug companies and foster a life sciences industry in Abu Dhabi. The project is part of a broader plan by Abu Dhabi to attract advanced industries, diversify the economy and lessen its dependence on fossil fuel revenues.

 February, 2025: Diaverum, a global leader in renal care acquired by M42 in 2023, announced its plans to start operations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, bringing advanced technological solutions and personalized care to renal patients in the UAE, including hemodialysis, holiday dialysis, home dialysis. As part of its expansion, Diaverum will also prioritize preventive care and education initiatives to tackle chronic kidney disease. Additionally, Diaverum will leverage M42’s Global Patient Care platform, along with its digital and integrated healthcare capabilities, to disrupt traditional renal care models and shift towards precision and preventive approaches for longer, healthier lives. For instance, Diaverum has pioneered an AI-powered digital care platform to deliver precise, personalised patient care. Taking 30 years of dialysis know-how into one proprietary digital platform, M42 is connecting clinics across 24 countries to ensure the highest standards of care for patients, which has reduced the number of hospital days per patient and reduced the mortality rate. This AI platform is allowing us to predict patients who will suffer thrombotic events one week before so we can call them in early.

 January 2025: In a sign of its ambition to expand its foothold in genomics and grow its contribution to global genomics diversity, M42 signed an MoU with Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health to collaborate and explore opportunities for strategic partnerships on the Uzbek Genome Program. The partnership aims to collaborate in the fields of genomics, next-generation prevention, novel screening, and diagnostics development in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

October 2024: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 group, successfully performed the first-ever combined heart and double lung transplant in the UAE, underscoring the hospital’s commitment to advanced medical care. The complex surgery was performed on a 56-year-old Emirati woman who was suffering from pulmonary hypertension - a life-threatening condition caused by high pressure within the pulmonary artery, which disrupts the vital flow of blood from the heart to the lungs. With the milestone procedure, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has added to its life-saving accomplishments as the UAE’s first multi-organ transplant centre.

May 2024 – Operating at the forefront of preventive, precise and personalised medical advancements

• In collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), M42 launched the Abu Dhabi Biobank, the region’s largest hybrid cord blood bank. It will support therapeutic treatments, life science research for medical innovation, novel drug discovery targets and disease prevention, to deliver the highest level of personalised, precise, and preventive healthcare for all.

• M42 launched the next generation of its open-access generative AI Clinical Large Language Model (LLM), Med42. Building upon the success of the initial launch (Oct 2023), Med42 represents the next evolution in AI-driven health innovation, poised to advance healthcare AI and transform patient care, while helping reduce administrative burden for clinicians.

• M42 unveiled a new Advisory Board to impactfully disrupt and transform the global health sector through personalised, preventive and precision tech. Comprising of some of the world’s leading health and technology experts in the areas of personal remote care, pharmaceuticals, tech and longevity, the Advisory Board will drive M42’s vision to revolutionise the sustainable future of health by collaborating with international industry leaders. It will be key in guiding, advising and encouraging connections to drive industry growth.

• M42’s International Patient Services first in the Middle East to receive Global Healthcare Accreditation Certification

• M42 signs groundbreaking agreement with AstraZeneca to advance prevention and precision medicine for breast cancer

• M42’s Imperial College London Diabetes Centre (ICLDC) become the first centre in Abu Dhabi to partner with bookdialysis, the leading online booking engine for holiday dialysis patients. ICLDC will provide global travelers with chronic kidney disease (CKD) access to world-class dialysis treatment when traveling to the UAE.

• It unveiled AIRIS-TB, an AI-powered chest X-ray for tuberculosis (TB) screening centers. The technology uses advanced AI to detect abnormalities in chest X-rays and instantly flags abnormal results for further review by a radiologist. Developed by M42 and facilitated by M42’s Abu Dhabi Health Data Services, AIRIS-TB was tested in over one million scans over two years at Capital Health Screening Centre (CHSC), M42’s flagship visa screening center. The pilot study findings revealed the tool can reduce radiologist workload by up to 80 percent while missing zero cases of TB.

March 2024 – Championing and serving critical populations in Abu Dhabi

• M42 launched a new clinic for preventive menopause solutions and treatment, the 'Laha Wellness Hub', which champions women's preventive health, providing improved access and support for the unique health concerns of women aged 35 and above, including menopause and fertility. M42 uniquely developed new corporate policies to promote gender equity in line with the launch.

• ICLDC announced it will open a dedicated one-stop facility in Madinat Zayed to provide comprehensive care for diabetes and endocrine patients. With a proven track record of nearly two decades, ICLDC’s model for diabetes prevention and management has significantly reduced HbA1c values in patients across the UAE. The new tech-enabled, world-class centre in Al Dhafra will serve a critical part of Abu Dhabi’s population, providing targeted prevention and intervention for more than 6,000 diabetes sufferers in the region.

January 2024 – Strategic collaborations redefining the future of sustainable health

• Announced a collaboration with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Microsoft and the International Centre for Genetic Disease to advance clinico-genomic infrastructure and further develop its world-class data science capabilities. The group will leverage the Terra platform to explore scenarios for precision health discovery and delivery, collaborating with healthcare organizations across the global ecosystem. Terra, which will be deployed on the UAE cloud with sovereign capabilities powered by Microsoft Azure, will be used not only as a Trusted Research Environment, but also as the foundation for M42’s Global Life Sciences Platform.

• In collaboration with the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), has completed the sequencing and analysis of the Ghaf tree, the national tree of the UAE, to further build upon previous research led by Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology. The tree is renowned for its ability to thrive in arid conditions, and M42’s pioneering genomics project aims to drive a better understanding of genetic traits that enable organisms to thrive in challenging environments.