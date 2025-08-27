UAE - Healthpoint, a leading surgical hospital and part of M42’s world-class portfolio, has partnered with Osstem Implant, the world’s third-largest dental implant manufacturer based in South Korea, to introduce cutting-edge Korean dental technology to its patients in Abu Dhabi.

Known for its comprehensive range of dental services, including general and cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, prosthodontics, and oral surgery, Healthpoint is now further elevating its offerings and benchmark continuum of care through this strategic collaboration.

This partnership aligns with Healthpoint’s and the wider M42 group’s vision of advancing healthcare outcomes and solidifying Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional leader in personalised, patient-centered dental care that emphasises the use of innovative and cutting-edge treatments.

Under this agreement, Healthpoint will incorporate Osstem Implant’s advanced dental solutions into its existing services, broadening access to pioneering implant systems renowned worldwide for their precision, quality, and proven clinical success. This collaboration aims to provide patients with quicker recovery times, enhanced treatment outcomes, and a more tailored approach to oral rehabilitation.

Formalised at a signing ceremony in Abu Dhabi attended by senior executives from both organisations, including Omar Al Naqbi, Chief Executive Officer of Healthpoint, and Hae-Sung Kim, Chief Executive Officer of Osstem Implant, the partnership marks a significant milestone in advancing dental care in the region.

Al Naqbi commented: “Partnering with Osstem Implant allows us to bring world-class Korean dental implant technology directly to the communities of Abu Dhabi. By enhancing the precision and efficiency of dental implant procedures, we’re able to deliver even better outcomes for our patients and continue strengthening Healthpoint’s role as a regional leader in specialized care.”

Kim added: “Osstem Implant, a leading Korean implant company, ensures the highest standards of quality and service, while continuously raising the benchmark for excellence in dental care. This partnership enables us to expand our spectrum of services, bringing advanced Korean dental technology directly to patients in Abu Dhabi. We are committed to advancing patient-centred care and contributing to the continued growth of innovative dentistry across the region."

