Egypt’s Ministry of Health and Population is preparing a joint feasibility study with Philips to localise the manufacturing of CT scan machines, the ministry announced on Monday.

Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development and Minister of Health and Population, met with the Philips Regional Director for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa to discuss the updates of their cooperation strategy for localising medical industries.

According to Ministry Spokesperson Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the discussions focused on long-term, sustainable projects designed to increase domestic reliance within the health sector. The two parties agreed to develop a business model based on precise data to ensure the economic sustainability of manufacturing diagnostic imaging equipment locally.

The meeting also addressed the progress of the national initiative for stroke patient care. Following a review of pilot phase results, the Minister directed officials to study expanding the initiative to a larger number of hospitals across the republic to improve diagnostic speed and clinical outcomes.

Digital transformation and health information systems were also a primary focus, particularly in the field of oncology. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar emphasised the importance of integrating advanced radiology and diagnostic technologies into the national health framework.

The session was attended by Major General Amr Ayed, Assistant Minister for Information Systems and Digital Transformation; Mohamed Fawzy, the Minister’s Advisor for Radiology; and Susan Al-Zanati, Director General of the International Health Relations Department.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

