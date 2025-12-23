The Cluster2 Company, operator of Taif International Airport, Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of three direct flights per week between Muscat and Taif via Oman Air, starting January 31.

The launch of international flights through the cluster’s airports comes as part of its ongoing commitment to improving the passenger experience and expanding international travel options, while continuing to build strategic partnerships with global airlines to enhance air connectivity in the Kingdom, reported SPA.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).