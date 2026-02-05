RIYADH — Saudia’s decision to rebrand three years ago is delivering strong commercial and reputational gains as the Kingdom’s aviation sector expands with the launch of Riyadh Air, the airline’s marketing chief said.

Speaking at the Saudi Media Forum, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer Khalid Tash said the rebrand, launched three years ago, was designed to reposition the Kingdom’s flagship carrier for a new phase of growth, while reinforcing its national identity and long aviation heritage.

“Three years ago, we decided to renew Saudia’s visual identity as the airline entered a new phase of development and transformation,” Tash said. “The goal was to evolve without losing who we are.”

Rather than creating an entirely new brand, Saudia drew inspiration from its own history, particularly the 1970s, which Tash described as a golden era marked by creativity, strong service culture and forward-looking design.

“The 1970s were ahead of their time,” he said. “There was a conscious decision to return to our roots while presenting them in a modern way.”

Tash said the rebrand also helped clearly distinguish Saudia’s identity ahead of the launch of Riyadh Air, positioning each carrier with a different brand proposition.

“A commercial brand creates emotions and associations,” he said. “We want Saudia to stand for authenticity and national pride. This is our niche.”

He downplayed concerns about competition with Riyadh Air, describing the emergence of a second national airline as positive for the sector.

“We do not see Riyadh Air as a competitor,” Tash said.

“Competition in pricing and services is healthy and benefits the Kingdom. The objective is to connect Saudi Arabia to as many destinations as possible and attract more visitors.”

Tash said the rebrand has produced measurable results, both commercially and in public perception.

Saudia has recorded growth in sales and bookings over the past three years, alongside improvements in revenues and operational performance, he said, noting that the airline has benefited from wider economic growth across Saudi Arabia.

The group tracks brand performance through two indicators: reputation score and brand value. According to Tash, Saudia’s reputation score has improved by about 31 percent over the past three years, reflecting both customer experience and public perception.

More striking, he said, has been the growth in brand value.

“Before the rebrand, Saudia’s brand value stood at $506 million,” Tash said. “Today it has reached $1.1 billion, more than doubling in three years.”

Tash said branding decisions at Saudia carry a broader responsibility beyond commercial considerations.

“We represent a country,” he said. “Every detail must rise to the level of representing Saudi Arabia itself.”

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).